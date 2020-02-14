Topeka teen’s drawing of Patrick Mahomes goes viral

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Washburn Rural High school junior is being recognized by people in Patrick Mahomes’ home town.

Brett Ashwill started drawing when he was about 5 years old. It’s always just been something he does in his free time, just showing his art to his friends and family, but after his mom posted a picture of one of his drawings showing Patrick Mahomes, there are a lot more eyes on his work.

“I was just expecting it to get the normal 10 shares and 80 likes, but all of the sudden it started blowing up,” said Ashwill.

The picture now has almost 100 shares and nearly 4,000 likes on Facebook. The post even got the attention of the owner of a business in Mahomes’ hometown. The person said he wants to buy the picture and hang it in his store in Texas. It’s an offer Brett said he’s considering.

“My original goal was for Mahomes to see it or receive it but if that’s not able to happen, I’d be happy to sell it,” said Brett.

In the meantime, Brett will juggle playing football and his hobby of drawing.

