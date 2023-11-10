KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Travis Kelce has touched down in Argentina for girlfriend Taylor Swift’s second night of the Eras Tour in Buenos Aires.

Swift posted to her social media on Friday afternoon that her concert on Friday would be postponed due to inclement weather.

On Thursday, Page Six reported that Kansas City’s star tight end would be traveling to see Swift’s concert. On Friday afternoon, he was photographed in Argentina.

On Thursday night, Kelce was spotted in Kansas City at Patrick Mahomes 15 and the Mahomies charity event.

The pop star kicked off her South America leg of the Eras Tour Thursday night. Swift will also perform on Saturday night. Her next stop is next weekend in Rio De Janeiro.