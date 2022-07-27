KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – According to reports, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will be getting a raise in 2022.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the superstar tight end agreed to terms on an adjustment to his contract for the upcoming season.

The #Chiefs and star TE Travis Kelce have agreed to terms on an adjusted contract to give him a raise in 2022, sources say. Money is moved from the back of the deal to properly compensate Kelce. @RapSheet

According to Spotrac, Kelce was slated to receive a $6.5 million base salary in 2022 and over $1 million in bonuses.

Kelce is entering his 10th season with the Chiefs and has earned seven consecutive Pro Bowl selections, three First-Team All-Pro selections and six straight seasons of more than 1,000 yards receiving.

The Chiefs and Kelce are in the midst of training camp as they prepare for the 2022 season in hopes of their fifth consecutive AFC Championship and another berth in the Super Bowl.