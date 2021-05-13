Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Greg Olsen form Tight End University

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 27: Tight end George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers and tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs take part in Super Bowl Opening Night presented by BOLT24 at Marlins Park on January 27, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and former NFL tight end Greg Olsen have joined forces to form Tight End University.

Similar to Broncos defensive lineman Von Miller’s “D-Line Club” where the top pass rushers in the league come together in the offseason, the tight end summit will invite the top players at the position to a yearly camp where they can all learn from each other.

The Instagram page shows the location for this year’s summit will be in Nashville from June 23 to June 25.

A Twitter and Instagram account was created for Tight End University where they will post updates.

According to the biography on social media, TEU is partnering with Bud Light for the project.