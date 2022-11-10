CINCINNATI, Ohio — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is giving back to his alma mater, the University of Cincinnati, in a big way to help student-athletes with their mental health.

Through his 87 & Running Foundation, Kelce made a contribution that will help launch a Health and Wellness Endowment for student-athletes.

“The transition from high school to college was a difficult one; it was an emotional rollercoaster at times dealing with my academic responsibilities and holding my own on the field,” Kelce said. “There was little to no room for error in the classroom and on the field. Being able to have that support system in place is part of the reason why I decided to start this Endowment and give back to my alma mater and its athletic department.”

Kelce’s contribution will expand the staff at the Sports Psychology and Counseling departing to give Bearcat student-athletes permanent access to mental health services at the university.

“I’m at a place in my career where I’m able to share my experiences and lend resources to provide the university’s student-athletes with the assistance they need to become the best versions of themselves they can be,” Kelce said.

Before becoming an All-Pro NFL tight end with the Chiefs, Kelce played four years at UC from 2009 to 2012.

“Travis is a tremendous ambassador for the University of Cincinnati, and we are grateful for his continued support for our athletes and our athletic department,” UC Director of Athletics John Cunningham said. “Mental health is a crucial component of college athletics. Travis’ gift will ensure that Cincinnati remains on the forefront of support for all UC athletes.”