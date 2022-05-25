KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and former Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz are going head-to-head in Kodiak Cakes Waffle vs. Flapjack challenge.

Starting Tuesday, May 24 and finishing up on May 27, fans can vote daily for their favorite waffle or pancake recipes.

Team FlapjackTeam Waffle
Adam Henrique – Anaheim Ducks CenterBrandon Graham – Philadelphia Eagles Defensive End
Adam Schefter – Sports WriterJoe Thomas – Former NFL Player
Sloane Stephens – Tennis PlayerTravis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs Tight End
Brent Celek – Philadelphia Eagles ExecutiveJon Jay – Former MLB Player
CC Sabathia – Former MLB PitcherJurrell Casey – Former NFL Player
Jonathan Lucroy – Atlanta Braves CatcherRudy Gay – Utah Jazz Forward
Eric Decosta – VP/GM of Baltimore RavensTrea Turner – Los Angeles Dodgers Shortstop
Mitchell Schwartz – former Kansas City Chiefs centerAdam Ottavino – New York Mets Pitcher

Voting takes place in Kodiak Cakes’ Instagram story.

The winner of the tournament receives $50,000 to donate to a charity of their choice.

  • Schwartz – Que for a Cause
  • Kelce – Eighty-Seven and Running

Schwartz’s recipe is called “Berry Out Of This World” and Kelce’s is called “Acai Waffle Extravaganza”.

Kodiak Cakes is based out of Utah and their mission is to inspire healthy eating and nourishment.