KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and former Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz are going head-to-head in Kodiak Cakes Waffle vs. Flapjack challenge.

Starting Tuesday, May 24 and finishing up on May 27, fans can vote daily for their favorite waffle or pancake recipes.

Team Flapjack Team Waffle Adam Henrique – Anaheim Ducks Center Brandon Graham – Philadelphia Eagles Defensive End Adam Schefter – Sports Writer Joe Thomas – Former NFL Player Sloane Stephens – Tennis Player Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Brent Celek – Philadelphia Eagles Executive Jon Jay – Former MLB Player CC Sabathia – Former MLB Pitcher Jurrell Casey – Former NFL Player Jonathan Lucroy – Atlanta Braves Catcher Rudy Gay – Utah Jazz Forward Eric Decosta – VP/GM of Baltimore Ravens Trea Turner – Los Angeles Dodgers Shortstop Mitchell Schwartz – former Kansas City Chiefs center Adam Ottavino – New York Mets Pitcher

Voting takes place in Kodiak Cakes’ Instagram story.

The winner of the tournament receives $50,000 to donate to a charity of their choice.

Schwartz – Que for a Cause

Kelce – Eighty-Seven and Running

Schwartz’s recipe is called “Berry Out Of This World” and Kelce’s is called “Acai Waffle Extravaganza”.

Kodiak Cakes is based out of Utah and their mission is to inspire healthy eating and nourishment.