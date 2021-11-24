Travis Kelce, Orlando Brown among leaders in preliminary Pro Bowl votes

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The preliminary 2022 Pro Bowl votes have been counted and so far, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and left tackle Orlando Brown are among the highest vote getters for their position.

Kelce is a top-3 vote getter overall behind Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

POS. NAME TEAM VOTES RB Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts 81,087 WR Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams 80,673 TE Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 79,910 DE Myles Garrett Cleveland Browns 76,064 CB Trevon Diggs Dallas Cowboys 75,637

The Chiefs as a team are fourth in overall votes behind the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and the Rams.

Fans can continue to vote until December 16 online and on Twitter using the hashtag #ProBowlVote and the players name or handle.

The final rosters will be announced on December 20, 2021 and the Pro Bowl will be played on February 6, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Nevada.