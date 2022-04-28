INDIO, Calif. – Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany were in attendance at Coachella over the weekend and provided fans with a look inside their time at the music festival.

“I broke out a few of my best dance moves,” a caption on Kelce’s video posted to Instagram said.

He assured, however, that he won’t lack some rhythm when the season starts in September.

“Saving my best ones for the end zone,” Kelce wrote.

During one of the many performances, Kelce’s moves caused him to bump into his friend and quarterback who is seen for brief second

“Got into the vibe (my bad Pat),” Kelce said.

The quarterback and tight end duo were recently nearby in Las Vegas for Justin Timberlake’s 8AM Golf Invitational at the Wynn Golf Club.

Kelce and Mahomes emerged victorious in the tournament.

Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, posted several pictures of the couple enjoying their time at Coachella in wild outfits, a custom at the festival.

“I was just there for the hair & makeup vibes,” one of Brittany’s posts said.

Thousands of people attend Coachella every year to watch hundreds of performances over two weekends in the outskirts of Los Angeles.

Along with the music, the festival includes large-scale art installations by several artists that are display throughout the fairgrounds.