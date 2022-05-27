KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is appreciative of his fellow tight end in San Francisco, George Kittle, saying he deserves to be paid more, but Kelce said his mind is on more than just money.

“I appreciate Kittle saying that because that’s my guy and he always wants to see every tight end get paid as much as their production is,” Kelce said.

Kittle appeared on ProFootballTalk with Mike Florio and said he did not understand how Kelce couldn’t be making more than top receivers in the league.

“I’m pretty sure he has the most receiving yards over any wide receiver skill position in the last six years and he gets paid half of what a wide receiver makes and it just boggles my mind,” Kittle said.

Kittle is right. Kelce has 7,269 receiving yards over the last six seasons.

TE Travis Kelce – 7,269 WR Davante Adams – 7,192 WR Julio Jones – 7,129 WR DeAndre Hopkins – 7,0408 WR Mike Evans – 7,044

Even though the stats back up Kittle’s assertion, Kelce has more than just bug money on his mind.

“I signed my contract understanding what I had,” Kelce said. “I put a lot into this, money in my mind is almost a secondary at this point in my career. I’m here for the legacy and I’m her to try and make the Kansas City Chiefs the best team possible.”

As far as legacy goes, Kelce has a one-way ticket to legendary status.

He is the first tight end in NFL history with six consecutive 1,000+ receiving yard seasons and trails only another legendary Chiefs tight end, Tony Gonzalez, in the franchise all-time receiving yards and touchdown rankings.

TE Tony Gonzalez – 10,940 TE Travis Kelce – 9,006 WR Otis Taylor – 7,306 WR Dwayne Bowe – 7,155 WR Tyreek Hill, 6,630

Along with the statistics, Kelce adds a Super Bowl ring, seven Pro Bowl selections and three First-Team All-Pro honors, including a unanimous selection in 2020.