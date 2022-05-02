LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A pair of elite tight ends took to the stage for a dance battle during an NFL Draft party hosted by Rob Gronkowski.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end invited Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on stage during Gronk Beach at the Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas so the pair of Super Bowl champions could show off their best moves.

A video posted to Gronk’s TikTok shows the duo on stage mimicking each other in front of a crowd of party-goers.

“Who’s the better dancer?” the video caption read.

Gronk Beach included performances from The Chainsmokers and appearances from former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook, former teammate and NFL wide receiver Julian Edeleman, Gronk’s girlfriend Camille Kostek and all of his brothers and his father.

The party kicked off NFL Draft weekend in Sin City and included 55,000 square feet of “tropical oasis, including three tiered pools, 40-foot palm trees, 8 private bungalows and 28 cabanas.”