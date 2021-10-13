Travis Kelce sparks trend for former Cincinnati Bearcat football players

EAST HARTFORD, CT – DECEMBER 1: George Winn #32 of the Cincinnati Bearcats celebrates with teammates Travis Kelce #18 and Dan Sprague #63 of the Cincinnati Bearcats after scoring a touchdown in the second half against the Connecticut Huskies during the game at Rentschler Field on December 1, 2012 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — It’s no secret that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is a proud alumnus of the University of Cincinnati.

The All-Pro played three seasons for the Bearcats before being drafted in 2013 by the Chiefs.

The Bearcats are enjoying an undefeated season so far in 2021 that has them ranked No. 3 in the country behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Iowa. After former No. 1 Alabama lost to Texas A&M, the Bearcats sit two positions ahead of the SEC giants.

On Sunday, Kelce changed his Twitter profile photo to a picture of himself in a Bearcat uniform which started a trend among fellow Cincinnati football alumni.

Over 20 former players joined the movement in 48 hours including Derek Wolfe, James Hudson, John Hughes and Connor Barwin.

We’re taking over!! Once a Bearcat always a Bearcat!!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 UC forever!! 💪🏻💪🏻 — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) October 13, 2021

