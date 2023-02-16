WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fresh off his second Super Bowl win, Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce will venture where few football players do: “Saturday Night Live.”

Kelce will be the host of SNL, he announced on Thursday with the help of Jimmy Fallon. He joins legends like Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Deion Sanders, and others hosting the show.

The episode will air on March 4, and country music star Kelsea Ballerini will be the musical guest for the show.

Kelce is also known for his podcast, In The Heights, which he hosts with his brother Jason, who played in the Super Bowl for the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday night.

Kelce will be making an appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” following KSN News.