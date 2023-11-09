KANSAS CITY, Mo. — El Travador, as the tight end calls himself, is heading south to Argentina to see his “Lover.”

On Thursday, Page Six reported that Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce will be visiting Taylor Swift in Argentina this week on her Buenos Aires stop of the Eras Tour.

The outlet said Kelce will be there for this weekend’s shows but will return in time for Chiefs practice on Monday.

The Chiefs are currently on their bye week, giving Kelce time to attend a show. The Chiefs’ next game is Monday Night Football on Nov. 20 at Arrowhead Stadium for a Super Bowl rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The two-time Super Bowl champ’s brother poked fun at Kelce’s possible travel on the “New Heights” podcast this week.

Travis Kelce said that he might just “say f*** it and just go somewhere nice” for his break.

“My skin’s getting real pale. I gotta go somewhere sunny,” Travis Kelce said. “Somewhere south, closer to the equator.”

“South of the equator?” Jason Kelce teased.

Swift arrived in Argentina on Wednesday to prepare for her upcoming shows this weekend. The concerts begin Thursday evening and will go on until Sunday.

Entertainment Tonight previously reported that Kelce hopes to attend multiple tour dates when he doesn’t have other commitments.

I guess you could say “This Love” knows no borders.