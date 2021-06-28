Travis Kelce wins free beer for Chiefs fans, courtesy of Bud Light

AVENTURA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 30: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 30, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – It looks like the off-season golf tournaments are paying off for Travis Kelce, and this time it’s his fans who will benefit.

Thursday night stars attending Tight End University in Nashville ended up at Topgolf. The outing turned into a friendly driving competition that played out on the Topgolf tee, and on Twitter.

Bud Light agreed to provide the winning player’s city with free beer.

Monday afternoon, George Kittle tweeted that Kelce won the event.

“My guy @TKelce hit bombs at TEU and took home free @BudLight for all @Chiefs fans in Kansas City on National Tight Ends Day,” Kittle said. “That boy like that!”

So, Chiefs Kingdom, National Tight End’s day is October 24th. Stay tuned for additional information on how to score your free beer, courtesy of Kelce’s golf skills.