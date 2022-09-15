KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s touchdown celebration mimicking Manchester City striker Erling Haaland earned him a shoutout from the Premier League.

Kelce caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes on the opening drive of their Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals and celebrated by kneeling down with teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster and pointing forward, just as Haaland famously does.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) celebrate Kelce’s touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Chiefs won 44-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

WOLFSBURG, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 27: Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after he scores the 3rd goal during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund at Volkswagen Arena on November 27, 2021 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Haaland made the celebration famous during his time with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. He joined the Premier League side before the 2022 season.

Love to see @tkelce bringing that @ErlingHaaland energy to the NFL Premier League USA

Kelce and the Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.