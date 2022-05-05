KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Two Kansas City Chiefs players feature on the the NFLPA’s Top-50 player sales list from March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes came in at No. 2 behind Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. This is the 12th time in a row that either Mahomes or Brady topped the quarterly or annual reports.
The data is collected from over 80 NFLPA licensees and includes traditional game day attire and gear, as well as plush toys, drinkware, per products, bobbleheads and more.
Top 10
- QB Tom Brady – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- QB Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs
- QB Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills
- QB Joe Burrow – Cincinnati Bengals
- QB Mac Jones – New England Patriots
- QB Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys
- TE George Kittle – San Francisco 49ers
- QB Justin Fields – Chicago Bears
- QB Aaron Rodgers – Green Bay Packers
- QB Justin Herbert – Los Angeles Chargers
Mahomes and former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger were top sellers in rugs, pool cues and game chairs from the NFLPA’s new licensee, Imperial International.
The Chiefs QB was top-5 in:
- Jerseys
- Figurines and squishy toys
- Player signatures
- Funko Pop
- FOCO bobbleheads
- Reloadable credit cards
- Fathead wall decals and cutouts
- Collegiate drinkware (Texas Tech)
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is the only non-quarterback to feature in the top-10 and one-of-three tight ends in the top-50.
Tight Ends
- George Kittle – San Francisco 49ers; No. 7
- Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs; No. 19
- Darren Waller – Las Vegas Raiders; No. 30
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is the ninth highest non-quarterback player on the list and is one spot higher than Super Bowl LVI winning quarterback Matthew Stafford.