KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Two Kansas City Chiefs starters missed practice on Thursday before their Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Running back Jerick McKinnon (groin), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip strain) and linebackers Nick Bolton and Cam Jones (sickness) all missed practice.

McKinnon has missed two games this season with the same injury, and the Chiefs have been limiting his snaps throughout the season to ensure his use for late in the season and the postseason.

He tallied 30 yards on seven touches against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Toney has been on the same plan as McKinnon but has also endured a tumultuous season because of drops, including a drop against the Patriots resulting in an interception.

Bolton has missed eight games this season with an ankle injury early in the season and a dislocated wrist two games after returning from the ankle injury.

He has 41 tackles and a tackle of loss this season.

Jones is a special teams mainstay as a rookie out of Indiana collecting five tackles in 14 games.

Running back Isiah Pacheco was back at practice after missing the last two games after shoulder surgery. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman was also back at practice after having thumb surgery.

Hardman is still on injured reserve and will need to be elevated to the active roster to play on Monday.