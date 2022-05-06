KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A day after former Chiefs Safety signed with the New Orleans Saints in a deal that sends him home, Tyrann Mathieu said it was the deal he hoped to sign.

“It’s most definitely a dream. You know, having the opportunity to represent this team,” Mathieu said during a Saints news conference to announce his signing.

“You know, it’s kinda like a full-circle moment for me,” Mathieu said.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the three-year deal is worth $33 million with $18 million in guarantees.

On Twitter, Mathieu tweeted, “BLESSED!!!! Nothing compares to home!”

The three-time first-team All-Pro played three years with the Kansas City Chiefs and helped the team reach two Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl LIV.

It’s been reported that Mathieu wanted to stay with the Chiefs, but the team never made him an offer following the 2021-22 season.

The Chiefs posted a thank you to Mathieu on Instagram. The organization also posted a highlight video showing his best plays, all the ways he helped the community, and a huge smile.

Mathieu responded with his own message to Chiefs fans.

“Thank you!! & thanks to all the fans that supported the epic run! Love is a forever thing ❤️,” Mathieu said.