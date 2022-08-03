KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill will feature a fellow former Kansas City Chiefs pass catcher on the latest episode of his “It Needed To Be Said” podcast and teased a conversation about their exits from the team.

Byron Pringle signed with the Chicago Bears after becoming an unrestricted free agent at the end of last season.

The full episode is scheduled to be released on Friday, August 5, but the tease suggests that Pringle wanted to stay in Kansas City.

Hill: You gave blood, sweat, tears, you basically gave everything you had to the Kansas City Chiefs. Showed up on time, no complaints no excuses. How hard was it for you to leave Kansas City Chiefs and go to this new space with the Chicago Bears? How hard was that after everything you gave the Kansas City Chiefs? Pringle: It was hard. At first I was like, ‘Man, I hope I get re-signed back to the Kansas City Chiefs, but I knew it as a business deal at the end of the day. So I wasn’t that upset about the situation, because one door close another door opens. It Needed To Be Said

Pringle went on to say that his agent approached him with the Bears deal and he felt comfortable taking it. Pringle and his team took the deal to the Chiefs and knew it was time to leave for the Windy City.

Pringle: We went back to Kansas City with the deal and they basically said, ‘Thank you Byron Pringle.’ Hill: That’s all they said? Thank you? Julius Collins (Co-Host): They didn’t give you a watch or like a parting gift? ‘Thank you for your service, you’re dismissed.” It Needed To Be Said

Hill joked with his former teammate asking if they sent him a card thanking him for his time with the Chiefs, and was shocked when Pringle said he did, meanwhile the Cheetah said he didn’t get a farewell card when he was traded to the Dolphins and became the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL.

Pringle: Yeah, they gave me a card. I appreciate that. Collins: You playin’? Like for real, for real? Like a farewell card? Pringle: They did. They sent it to me. Hill: I didn’t get no card! It Needed To Be Said

The episode tease ends there without anymore context to the conversation. More will presumably come to light when the full episode is released on Friday.