KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Even though Tyreek Hill is catching passes for the Miami Dolphins these days, he’s still showing love to his old team and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

When a reporter asked Hill if he watched the Chiefs’ Sunday Night Football matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he began to commend the Chiefs on their performance.

“I did watch the game. I was actually watching it with my dad. Me and my dad had a bet. My dad was actually going for the Bucs, and I told him, ‘Man, that boy Pat, he’s just special,'” Hill said.

“It’s just something about that team, man. Patrick, he’s just on another level. He’s playing a different game than everybody. When you watch him play, and you watch, just the energy he brings out of that whole entire team is just crazy. I’m just glad to see my boys out there ‘ballin.'”

Despite Hill’s departure from the team, many believe he will still go down as one of the best players in franchise history, helping them win their first Super Bowl in 50 years.