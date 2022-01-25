Tyreek Hill Family Foundation close to goal to match NFL fine to help homeless

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Tyreek Hill Family Foundation has raised over $11,000 as of late Tuesday morning in an effort to match the $12,875 fine the NFL issued out to Hill in an effort to help the homeless.

The foundation said it has raised $11,235.09 so far. With the cold weather, the foundation also announced it is also going to be partnering with the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department and “taking it to the streets” to hand out supplies this Friday.

The NFL fined Hill for unsportsmanlike conduct for using cheerleader’s pompoms to celebrate his touchdown during the Jan. 16 playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

No flag was flown during the celebration.

The moment came after Hill caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter.

Video showed Hill running into the end zone, then continuing out the back and toward the fans. He stopped in front of signage that read Chiefs Kingdom and simply stared at the cheering fans.

Then Hill decided to go rogue. He grabbed pompoms from a nearby Chiefs cheerleader and did an impromptu dance of his own.

Jodi Rosanbalm shared the video she captured of the moment Hill started dancing away on Facebook. See the video in the player above.

Hill seemed to be so wrapped up in the celebration, Mahomes had to drag him back to the field to continue the game.

The Bengals and Chiefs kickoff on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Championship game. It will be the Chiefs fourth-consecutive appearance in the conference title game.