KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second week in a row, the NFL fined Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill for an on-field act, this time for $10,300.

The first fine was for unsportsmanlike conduct after using pom-poms for a touchdown celebration against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The fine reported Saturday by the NFL Network was for throwing up peace the sign on his way to the end zone during his 64-yard touchdown reception against the Bills late in the 4th quarter. The NFL deemed he was taunting.

Hill, whose peace sign has become a staple for his touchdown celebrations, is facing a fine for the act for the first time this season. Both fine amounts are for first offenses according to NFL Operations.

Hill was also fined last season in a game against the Broncos for throwing up the sign, so he partnered with Grip Boost and had custom gloves showing the peace sign in order to get around the league rule.

The Chiefs speedster made something useful out of his last fine as his foundation raised $12,887 for the homeless, surpassing the amount the league handed out to him.