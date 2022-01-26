Tyreek Hill Foundation surpasses goal of matching Hill’s fine to help homeless

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Tyreek Hill Family Foundation has raised over $12,875 as of Wednesday afternoon, surpassing a fine issued out to Hill for unsportsmanlike conduct in an effort to help the homeless.

The foundation reported just before 1 p.m. that it has raised $12,887.

“GOAL SURPASSED! We have officially raised the amount of @cheetah’s pompom fine and MORE. Thank you for all your support and generosity!” the foundation tweeted Wednesday.

With the cold weather, the foundation also announced it will be partnering with the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department and “taking it to the streets” to hand out supplies this Friday.

The NFL fined Hill for unsportsmanlike conduct for using cheerleader’s pompoms to celebrate his touchdown during the Jan. 16 playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. No flag was flown during the celebration.

The moment came after Hill caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter.

The video showed Hill running into the end zone, then continuing out the back and toward the fans. He stopped in front of signage that read Chiefs Kingdom and simply stared at the cheering fans.

Then Hill decided to go rogue. He grabbed pompoms from a nearby Chiefs cheerleader and did an impromptu dance of his own.

Jodi Rosanbalm shared the video she captured of the moment Hill started dancing away on Facebook. See the video in the player above.

Hill seemed to be so wrapped up in the celebration Mahomes had to drag him back to the field to continue the game.

The Bengals and Chiefs kick off on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Championship game. The first franchise in NFL history to host four consecutive conference championship games.