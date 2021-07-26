Tyreek Hill is the fastest player in Madden NFL 22

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — In less than a month, video game lovers will be able to play as their favorite football team and players with the release of Madden NFL 22.

The game releases on August 17 and the developers are beginning to release the ratings for the top players in the game. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is ranked among the league’s best.

Hill’s overall rating of 98 ties him with DeAndre Hopkins (Arizona) for the second-best rating in the game among receivers.

When asked to guess his own rating, he said it should be a 99. Once his 98 was revealed he responded:

“Okay, that’s one step closer to where I want to be!”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Cheetah’s speed is 99 overall and he is the only player in the game with that rating.

His acceleration is also a 99 and his agility is a 97, making him one of the most elusive pass catchers to use in the game.

🚨 Top 10 WRs in #Madden22 👐



Which player will be there by midseason? pic.twitter.com/fb4Vuq1iMa — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 26, 2021

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is the loan pass catcher to be a part of the 99 Club. Last year, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was among the 99 Club members.