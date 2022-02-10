KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is the Madden NFL 2022 Receiving Leader after hauling in 13,886,904,736 yards across all platforms.

Hill is a 96 overall rated wide receiver in the game and is the only player with 99 speed and 99 acceleration.

The stat combines all the yards Hill caught across head-to-head, ranked head-to-head and Play Now modes in the game.

Joining Hill as a recipient of a Madden NFL 22 Award is Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu.

The Honey Badger took home the Tackles Leader crown with 198,883,232 tackles.

Mathieu’s 94 Play Recognition rating helps his 95 overall rating and his ability to get tackles.

Madden NFL 22: Madden Awards winners

Most Valuable Virtual Player (MVVP): QB Kyler Murray – Arizona Cardinals

Receiving Leader: WR Tyreek Hill – Kansas City Chiefs

Rushing Leader: QB Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens

Passing Leader: QB Kyler Murray – Arizona Cardinals

Most Improved Player: RB Jonathan Taylor – Indianapolis Colts

Sack Leader: DL Aaron Donald – Los Angeles Rams

Tackles Leader: S Tyrann Mathieu – Kansas City Chiefs

Interceptions Leader: CB Jalen Ramsey – Los Angeles Rams

Rookie of the Year: LB Micah Parsons – Dallas Cowboys