Tyreek Hill needs 2 catches to break a record, plus other potential milestones on line against Bengals

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 16: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks back to the sidelines for a play during a 34-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has 104 catches so far this season.

Hill needs two more catches to set a new single-season franchise record for receptions, which was set last season by tight end Travis Kelce (105).

Along with that record, here are some other milestones that could be reached vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

With 100 receiving yards against the Bengals, Hill would pass WR Carlos Carson (18) for the fourth-most games with 100 or more receiving yards in Chiefs history.

With 56 career touchdown catches, Hill needs two touchdown receptions to pass WR Otis Taylor (57) for the second-most in franchise history.

Kelce is tied with WR Chris Burford (55) for fourth-most touchdown receptions in franchise history, trailing Hill (56) by one touchdown reception on the franchise’s all-time list.

The Chiefs look to win their ninth consecutive game, which would tie for the third-longest single-season winning streak in franchise history. Kanas City’s current eight-game winning streak is the longest active winning streak in the NFL.

The Chiefs aim to improve to a record of 12-4, marking their fourth-consecutive regular season with at least 12 wins. Four-straight 12-win seasons would tie for the third-longest streak in NFL history with 12 or more wins.

Sunday’s game at Cincinnati marks Head Coach Andy Reid’s 400th career game (regular and postseason) as a head coach. He becomes the fifth coach in NFL history to coach in 400 or more total games, joining Don Shula (526), George Halas (506), Bill Belichick (475, Week 17 included) and Tom Landry

(454).

Including the playoffs, QB Patrick Mahomes aims to win his 27th consecutive game as a starter in the months of November, December and January. Mahomes has a career record of 33-5 (regular and postseason) in

those months.

Kelce looks to extend his streak to 125-consecutive games with a reception, the second-longest streak in franchise history and third-longest active streak in the NFL. Kelce ranks second in franchise history with 695 career receptions.

Kelce aims for his 30th-career game with at least 100 receiving yards.

Kelce’s 29 games of 100+ receiving yards are a franchise record and the third most by a tight end in league history, trailing only Rob Gronkowski (30) and Tony Gonzalez (31).

Kelce needs 134 receiving yards to become the first tight end in NFL history with four-consecutive 1,200-yard receiving seasons. His four-straight seasons with at least 1,200 receiving yards would tie for the ninth-longest streak by any player in NFL history. No other tight end in league history has ever recorded more than two 1,200-yard receiving seasons in their career.

Kelce needs 53 receiving yards to become the second pass catcher in franchise history and sixth tight end in NFL history with 9,000 career receiving yards. Kelce’s 8,947 career receiving yards rank second in franchise history, trailing only TE Tony Gonzalez (10,940).

Defensive tackle Chris Jones (47.5) needs 1.5 sacks to pass defensive end Art Still (48.5) for sixth-most sacks in franchise history.

Kicker Harrison Butker (19) needs to convert two field goals of 50+ yards to pass Nick Lowery (20) for the most 50-yard field goals made in franchise history.

Linebacker Nick Bolton’s 102 tackles this season are the fifth-most by a rookie in franchise history. Bolton needs 19 tackles to pass Art Still (120 tackles in 1978) for the fourth-most tackles by a rookie in Chiefs history.