Tyreek Hill races Packers RB Aaron Jones, calls out Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts as he beats Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) on a 75-yard touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill put his blazing speed on display once again, this time against Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones.

Hill posted a TikTik from what looks like a youth camp where he and Jones lined up and had a race.

The Cheetah came out victorious and in the caption of the TikTok wrote, “Tag DK and tell him stop running from me.”

Metcalf, also known for his incredible size and speed, participated in the USA Track and Field Golden Games 100 meter heat in May.

The title of fastest player in the NFL has long been up for debate with Hill always making it near the top of everyone’s list.

Wide receiver and teammate Mecole Hardman recently raced Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White in a 40-yard dash in sponsorship with Bounty.

Hardman won the 40-yard-dash race with a time of 4.22 seconds.

A year ago before the start of the season, Hardman and Hill raced the Chiefs facility with the Cheetah coming out on top as well.