KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The debate about who the best wide receiver in the NFL is, is never-ending, but when FOX Sports posed the questions on Twitter, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill took the time to shoutout his teammates, as well as one from his former team.

The best WR in the NFL right now is _______________. FOX Sports: NFL

Hill is a constant in the conversation for who the best wide receiver is, but instead of naming himself, he named off receivers on the Dolphins roster.

The All-Pro receiver even shouted out his former Kansas City Chiefs teammate and fellow speedster, Mecole Hardman.

Hardman and Hill formed a speedy duo during their time in Kansas City together, and after Hill was traded to Miami, Hardman was expected to fill the role that was vacated.