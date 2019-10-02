Tyreek Hill suits up for practice

Kansas City Chiefs
Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill got the “okay” to practice today, less than 4 weeks after suffering a collarbone and sternum injury.

_re_9514a.jpg_1546561639453

Hill last suited up in week one of regular season play against the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he had a pair of catches before leaving the game after being hit by Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Hill continues to rehab a sternoclavicular injury. It is still unknown when Hill will be game-ready.

“The attention that he gets, you know how explosive he is, obviously can take a little shovel pass and take it to the house,” said Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. “We have a lot of guys like that, but having him back and when he gets back, I mean, we will be able to utilize him, and these other guys, to take it to another level.”

The Chiefs will take on the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday at 7:20 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories