Tyreek Hill suits up for practice

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill got the “okay” to practice today, less than 4 weeks after suffering a collarbone and sternum injury.

Hill last suited up in week one of regular season play against the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he had a pair of catches before leaving the game after being hit by Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Hill continues to rehab a sternoclavicular injury. It is still unknown when Hill will be game-ready.

“The attention that he gets, you know how explosive he is, obviously can take a little shovel pass and take it to the house,” said Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. “We have a lot of guys like that, but having him back and when he gets back, I mean, we will be able to utilize him, and these other guys, to take it to another level.”

The Chiefs will take on the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday at 7:20 p.m.