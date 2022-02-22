KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt are, once again, feeding the fire in the debate of who is the fastest man on the planet as well as the prospect of a race between the two.

Since the Chiefs entered the offseason, Hill has been at the center of debates of who, in fact, is the fastest player in the NFL, but the Cheetah has gone after Bolt, who is regarded as the fastest man on the planet.

This week, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf said he could beat Hill in a race to which he replied: Usain after I warm up on DK I’m coming for you.

Bolt, who has shunned off the idea of Hill being able to compete at the Olympic level, entertained the comment by simply mentioning his own last name.

I think I should race Usain Bolt also. The dude last name is literally BOLT. With such a last name he’s definitely the fastest man ever Usain Bolt

Bolt holds the world record holder for the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 4×100-meter relay and a litany of other world records. He also owns 8 Olympic gold medals.

Hill was unfazed by Bolt’s tweet and sent his own letting the Jamaican superstar know he would leave him a gift after he wins.

“When I beat you I’ll make sure to sign the cleats and give them to you,” Hill posted.

The closest the two have ever been to a legitimate race was in 2019 ahead of Super Bowl LIII when they teamed up with NFL Rush to race in hand slaps, slap jack, a stopwatch competition, a tweet competition and a balloon inflating race. Hill emerged victorious.

While we may never see the two line up for an actual race, the jawing between them is likely to continue.