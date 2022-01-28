KANSAS CITY, Mo. (FOX4KC) — The American Football Conference (AFC) Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills is being called one of the best National Football League (NFL) games in history.

Now fans can relive the excitement again while experiencing the Arrowhead atmosphere like never before.

The Chiefs released a video that provides owners of an Oculus virtual headset with a 360-degree view of the game.

Join Chiefs fans tailgating in the parking lots surrounding Arrowhead for a little pregame fun. Then follow quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he walks from the parking lot to the team’s locker room.

The video takes fans onto the field for pregame warmup, then follows Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle and running back Jerick McKinnon off the field and into the team’s tunnel as they discuss the game plan.

Then you’ll walk with the team past the one team, one vision mural and run through the smoke as 75,000 fans scream your praises.

From the field to the Drum Deck, you’ll join Neil Smith as he breaks a mallet, excites the crowd, and returns for exclusive access to Nelly’s halftime concert.

Then head onto the field with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense, and watch the team scores their first touchdown of the game. But, it’s the final 13-seconds of the game that will grab your attention. But, of course, the Chiefs also included that game-winning touchdown pass to Travis Kelce that won the game.

The 11-minute video is narrated by Mitch Holthus, the voice of the Kansas City Chiefs.