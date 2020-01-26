VIDEO: Kansas City Chiefs depart for Miami and Super Bowl LIV

Kansas City Chiefs

by: WDAF, KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

An official ball for the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game that was made at the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, in Miami. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One week before kickoff, the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Miami for Super Bowl LIV. Watch the team’s departure from Kansas City International Airport in the video player at the top of the page.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Trending Stories