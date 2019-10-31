1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Greeley County Schools - USD 200 Oaklawn Elementary

Chiefs vs. Vikings Preview: Will Patrick Mahomes return?

Kansas City Chiefs

by: Taylor Rocha

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –  The Chiefs look to bounce back from a 31-24 loss against the Green Bay Packers as they host the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday.

The big question this week is if Patrick Mahomes will return to action on Sunday. Kansas City’s MVP quarterback suffered a kneecap dislocation in Week 7 against the Broncos.

Watch as our Taylor Rocha breaks down both sides of the ball for this week’s matchup.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories