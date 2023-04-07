CLEVELAND, Ohio (WDAF) — Yikes! What was that?

It sure looks easy on television, as the distance from the pitchers’ mound to home plate is 60 feet. But it is much tougher than it looks when it’s live.

Cleveland native and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce threw out the first pitch at Friday’s Guardians home opener but didn’t come close to reaching home plate.

As broadcaster Bob Uecker, who played in the “Major League” movie as the play-by-play announcer, would say, “Just a bit outside.”

It could be among some of the worst ceremonial first pitches when it’s all done. But the good news is that no one got hurt, and Kelce had a sense of humor about the whole thing.

At least Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ job is still safe.

Kelce’s teammate Mahomes took to Twitter to poke fun after realizing what the tight end had done. Mahomes even asked the Kansas City Royals to let Kelce have a do-over.