KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans face off in the AFC Divisional Championship on Sunday AFC Championship Game.
KSN is sharing FOX4 special coverage leading up to the 2:05 p.m. kickoff that you can watch on this page.
LATEST STORIES:
- Watch Live: KC Kickoff pregame coverage for Chiefs showdown with Titans
- KC native Paul Rudd to lead fans as spirit leader at Chiefs’ AFC title game Sunday
- Gallery: Patrick Mahomes’ hometown rallies behind him ahead of AFC Championship
- Family, players say former Chiefs coach Pete Brewster, who died at 89, had a gift for teaching
- ‘Bad Luck Chuck’ isn’t taking any chances for Chiefs upcoming AFC Championship game