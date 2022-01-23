KSN Sports talk Kansas City Chiefs ahead of game against Bills

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNW) — Join the KNSW sports department live from Arrowhead Stadium leading up to kickoff of the AFC Divisional Round matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

Alec Ausmus, Julia Lobaina and Zach Martin set the stage with a pregame breakdown of the game and have pregame fan reaction leading up to kickoff at 5:30 p.m.

The Bills beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium 38-20 earlier in the season, but Kansas City has an 11-2 record since that loss and is playing for their fourth straight trip to the AFC Championship.

Following the Tennessee Titans loss to the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday, with the Chiefs’ win, Kansas City would host the AFC Championship next Sunday.

Join KSN News at 10 p.m. for postgame Chiefs coverage.