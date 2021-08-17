Watch: Patrick Mahomes mic’d up during training camp

FILE – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes during drills at the team’s NFL football training camp in St. Joseph, Mo., in this Saturday, July 31, 2021, file photo. With only a few practices remaining before breaking training camp, the Kansas City Chiefs take a business trip on Saturday to visit the San Francisco 49ers. For quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the results in this first preseason outing matter less than the process. “You always like a score, but at the end of the day, I think if the communication, the procedures of in and out of the huddle with so many new guys, especially on that offensive line, I think that would be a win for me just throughout this first game,” Mahomes said.(AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Patrick Mahomes keeps his opponents on their toes because they never know what he’s going to do with the ball.

Chiefs fans never quite know what’s going to come out of their quarterback’s mouth either.

The team decided to hand Mahomes the mic during training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri. The Chiefs then tweeted a behind-the-scenes look at the star interacting with his teammates.

At one point QB1 picks up Tyreek Hill and both athletes grin for the camera.

“That boy heavy. That boy dense,” Mahomes said after holding Hill for several seconds before putting him back on the ground.

Mahomes then greets offensive linemen Creed Humphry, Austin Blythe, Darryl Williams and Nick Allegretti.

“How you doing today? Doing all right, Good to see you today,” Mahomes can be heard saying.

Fans can also listen to Mahomes at the line of scrimmage and his reaction to a play or two.

“This is way harder than it looks,” Mahomes said at one point to backup quarterback Chad Henne.

We gave @PatrickMahomes the mic at practice 😂 pic.twitter.com/HcdMqVZ3P7 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 17, 2021

The Chiefs final day of training camp in St. Joseph is August 18. Then the team packs up and heads to Kansas City.

The Chiefs head to Arizona to face the Cardinals Friday night in their second preseason game.