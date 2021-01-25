Ways to save money if you’re traveling to Super Bowl between Chiefs, Buccaneers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Dreaming of heading to the Super Bowl? Mark Ebbitts, president of Shelton Travel Service Inc. says it’s going to cost a pretty penny.

“Its crazy, it’s like a honeymoon for a weekend,” Ebbitts said.

Some Chiefs fans, like Randall Marquardt say the cost doesn’t matter.

“Price has nothing to do with it because I went last year,” he said. “It was the best weekend of my entire life.”

According to Ebbitts, between air, travel, and hotel costs, a typical Super Bowl trip can cost upwards of $25,000.

“Crazy, but the Chiefs don’t go every year,” Ebbitts said.

There’s a simple way around the crazy costs, just skip out on the game, and enjoy the experience.

Ebbitts said driving is a cheaper way to get to Tampa, and lots of airlines are adding deals, too.

“Southwest added several flights, United added one today,” he said. “Those will are expected to cost $700 to $800 dollars.”

Ebbitts adds booking ahead on Tuesday or Wednesday can help save money, and if you want a hotel, Clearwater is a close and less expensive location of choice.

No matter what deals you find, Ebbitts said if you see a bargain price, head to the checkout line now, as all the deals will be scooped up by weeks end.

You can find Shelton Travel Service at 4800 Bellview, or call (816)-753-4888.

Super Bowl LV will take place on Sunday, Feb. 7, as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs look to defend their championship title and defeat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.