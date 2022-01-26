‘We expect it to be really loud’: Bengals preparing for loud atmosphere at Arrowhead Stadium in AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with fans after an NFL divisional round football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 42-36 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals will play the AFC Championship in front of the loudest stadium in the world; Arrowhead Stadium.

The home of the Kansas City Chiefs has garnered a reputation for one of the best home-field advantages in the league.

For Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, he says he’ll use his experience in one of college football’s most elite conferences to help prepare.

“In the SEC, every single week it seems like every stadium is really loud. There’s hundreds of thousands of people. This one is going to be similar,” Burrow said.

On the other side of the field is Patrick Mahomes, who only has one home loss in his short, but an extensive, postseason career.

Cincinnati defeated Kansas City in their week 16 matchup in Ohio, but Burrow and the Bengals know that they will need to focus on communication this time around if they want to play in the Super Bowl.

“We expect it to be really loud. We’re talking about it throughout the week,” Burrow said. “We’re going to have to be great with our communication, our non-verbal communication just like every week on the road.”

The Chiefs and Bengals kickoff the AFC Championship on Sunday at 2 p.m.