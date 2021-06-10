‘We have some good players in there’: Chiefs’ Reid confident players will step up after Long’s injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs guard Kyle Long injured his knee Wednesday and could be out until the start of the regular season in September.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said there is a chance the former Chicago Bear, who came out of retirement to join Kansas City, has a chance of undergoing surgery for his injury.

I did everything I could to prepare to get back for football. Zero regrets. I’ve been getting better everyday and having so much fun with my new team. Focusing on controlling the things I can control. Yesterday was not one of those things! Thanks for the well wishes. — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) June 10, 2021

Long is one of the new pieces brought in to rebuild the offensive line to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the team looks to bounce back from a poor performance in Super Bowl LV.

Reid said he’s confident that other players, including some rookies, will step up in his absence.

“We’re lucky we have some good players in there,” Reid said. “One of which, Trey Smith, that can get some work, too. Larry [Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff] is coming back, you add all of that in there. Wiley’s got a couple years starting under his belt, so we’re okay there. Allegreti, likewise.”

The Chiefs have several players that can step up and play on the right side of the offensive line.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff

Returning from opting out of the 2020 season to help on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic is Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff.

“Larry” started at right guard in Super Bowl LIV when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

Before opting out, Duvernay-Tardiff had 57 starts under his belt on the right side of the line and once he gets back into the United States from Canada, could slide back to his previous spot.

Trey Smith

Regarded as a “steal” in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trey Smith was selected from the University of Tennessee in the sixth round.

Options at Right Guard going forward for #Chiefs … but there’s this from OL Coach Andy Heck:



“I do think Trey (Smith) has starting guard in his future. How fast that will come that will be difficult to predict.” pic.twitter.com/s6KSh3Ma2D — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 10, 2021

The two-time All-SEC First Team lineman slipped in the draft due to potential health concerns when he was diagnosed with blood clots 2018, but in an interview with retired NFL lineman Geoff Schwartz, Smith says he is not concerned with the condition.

With the unfortunate news of Kyle Long getting injured that opens the door for rookie Trey Smith to start at RG



Check out Trey on ‘Big Boys Club Draft Academy’ @chiefs fans will love himpic.twitter.com/cPX48fRFIp — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) June 10, 2021

Andrew Wiley

Andrew Wiley returns to the Chiefs after signing his tender for the 2021 season.

Wiley has 35 starts for the Chiefs in his three years and has filled in during long stretches with injuries coming and going in the offensive line room.

He was a starter in the Super Bowl LV loss to Tampa Bay after injuries to Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher required a patch-work offensive line to take the field.

He played college football at Eastern Michigan where he earned third-team All-MAC honors.

Nick Allegretti

The University of Illinois product has played 23 games for the Chiefs and started in nine of them.

Allegretti also started in the Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the patch-work offensive line.

Although typically playing on the left side of the line, Allegretti, along with the other offensive lineman are no strangers to playing different positions.

In 2020, he was only whistled for 4 penalties in 16 games.