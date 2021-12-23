‘We have to be serious’: Steelers LB Taco Charlton ready to help teammates against former team

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Taco Charlton (94) lines up against the New York Jets during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

PITTSBURGH — When the Kansas City Chiefs host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, they will see a familiar face on the defensive end.

Linebacker Taco Charlton, who played 7 games for the Chiefs in 2020, was released by the team this past offseason and signed with the Steelers in November.

“They’re the Kansas City Chiefs. I’ll say that,” Charlton said. ” They’re a real good team.”

On Wednesday, Charlton said he would be available for his teammates for any tips ahead of their matchup with the current No. 1-seed in the AFC.

“We have to be serious. We have to be ready to play a real good team come Sunday,” Charlton said.

Charlton is coming off making a huge play in the Steelers’ win over the Tennessee Titans last week. In the fourth quarter, he tipped a pass from quarterback Ryan Tannehill that ended up being intercepted by Joe Schobert and led to a Pittsburgh field goal and gave them the lead.

The Steelers (7-6-1) currently sit third in the AFC North, but only one game behind the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) and Baltimore Ravens (8-6).

The Chiefs could be without their top two offensive weapons in Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce and Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and although Charlton says losing players of that caliber will hurt, the Chiefs still have their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

“His arm talent, he can extend plays, he’s very elusive. People try to say he’s not athletic but he can turn it on when he wants to. He’s more athletic than what you would think, and you know his arm talent and the tremendous talent he is,” Charlton said. “The offense goes as he goes.”

The Chiefs and Steelers kick off on Sunday from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at 3:25 p.m.