SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The inactives have been announced as the Kansas City Chiefs get ready to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
These Chiefs will not be suiting up:
- RB Ronald Jones
- QB Shane Buechele
- S Nazeeh Johnson
- CB Rashad Fenton
- DE Mike Danna
- DE Joshua Kaindoh
- T Darian Kinnard
Fenton misses his second straight game with a hamstring injury while Danna misses his third game of the year.
Rookie safety Bryan Cook is back on the field for the Chiefs after missing the Bills’ game with a concussion.
These 49ers will not suit up:
- RB Jordan Mason
- CB Dontae Johnson
- DL Kemoko Turay
- OL Nick Zakelj
- TE Tyler Kroft
- DL Arik Armstead
Armstead is the biggest vacancy for the 49ers as he is a key cog in their front seven. Former Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward will be suiting up to face his former team after being questionable with a groin injury.
Kickoff is set for 3:25 on Fox.
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.