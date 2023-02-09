PHOENIX, Ariz. (WDAF) — On the final day of media availability, Kansas City Chiefs players said they are in a hurry to get to Sunday.

The hype for Super Bowl LVII began as soon as the clock hit zero on the AFC Championship in Arrowhead Stadium.

Late-game heroics by Patrick Mahomes, Skyy Moore, Harrison Butker, and the Chiefs defense placed the team in the big game.

After a bye week and four days of the Super Bowl media circus, everyone is ready to get the game started.

“If it was up to me, we would have (already) played the game,” defensive tackle Chris Jones said.

“My first one was COVID year, so I didn’t get to experience what I’m experiencing now. And I think it’s very wonderful and motivating for me,” cornerback L’Jarius Sneed said.

“If I ain’t ready now, when will I ever be?” rookie safety Bryan Cook said. “I’m here for a reason, God put me here for a reason, and it’s all in God’s hands.”

Several of the team’s veterans have been to the Super Bowl with the Chiefs before, in 2019 and 2020. They all embrace the rare experience that they have had more than once.

“It’s still surreal,” defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi said. “It’s amazing. That doesn’t really happen that often.”

“We know how it feels on both ends, how it feels to win it and how it feels to lose it. That’s what makes it that more important,” continued Nnadi.

The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV for their first Super Bowl win in 50 years; they returned to the big game in Super Bowl LV but lost to the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That’s a championship performance that Kansas City plans not to repeat.

“You gotta really enjoy it but also get ready for Sunday, and I think everyone’s done a great job of it, so we’re ready,” tight end Blake Bell said.

“I didn’t know what to feel after the AFC Championship game,” receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said. “I can’t even imagine what it’s gonna feel like after winning the Super Bowl.”