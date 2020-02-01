Western Kansas roots on their own in the Super Bowl

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Super Bowl has western Kansas rooting on the KC Chiefs because it has one of their own on the team.

Win or lose, western Kansas is ready.

“I don’t have to worry about what they’re going to do if they lose, because we’re not going to lose,” said Mary Rivas, Holcomb Elementary School.

For the Garden City Community College, they gathered their Chiefs fans to celebrate their pride today, but that pride comes from having one of their own in the Super Bowl, Tyreek Hill.

“He was in my class, and I am happy for him because a lot of our students come in with big dreams to be in a professional arena and few of them get to make it and he did so that’s really cool,” said GCCC instructor Winsom Lamb.

“I’ve been a Chiefs fan all my life and to be able to have somebody who’s played at Garden City that plays for the Chiefs makes it a little bit more surreal and then fun to watch,” said GCCC President Ryan Ruda.

Hill was on both the track and football team at the community college, even placing nationally in the 100 yard dash.

Faculty said he has a big personality and tremendous athletic abilities, which has them hoping even more for that Chiefs’ win.

“My prediction is that the Chiefs win, and I think Tyreek will have two touchdowns so I’m going to hold him to do that and uh make sure he comes on true on that,” said Ruda.

