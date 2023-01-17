KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — It’s no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs running back room has been vital to the team’s offensive success.

Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco and veteran Jerick McKinnon have had productive seasons, especially McKinnon, who set an NFL record with six consecutive games with a receiving touchdown and was named AFC Player of the Month for December.

As a 30-year-old running back, McKinnon said he takes every form of treatment the training staff offers to stay fresh all season.

“Acupuncture is big, dry needling, cupping. Pretty much anything that they can offer, I’m doing,” McKinnon said with a laugh.

McKinnon also said he dry needles and receives acupuncture twice a week.

The Atlanta, Georgia, native was named a playoff captain during the Chiefs’ bye week — an honor that he holds close to him.

“That’s probably my favorite accolade of late just because it’s voted by my teammates.”

“My characteristics, what I bring to the team. Everybody somewhat looks up to me to vote me team captain, so I definitely appreciate that one. That’s probably the one that I love and sticks out the most to me.”

McKinnon has 10 total touchdowns this season (nine receiving, one rushing) and he’ll be depended upon as the Chiefs begin their playoff run on Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.