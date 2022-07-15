KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Contract negotiations are the talk of the Kansas City Chiefs just a week before training camp begins.

Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. couldn’t reach a long-term deal with the Kansas City front office before Friday’s deadline. Brown turned down a contract offer that would have given him the highest signing bonus, and average-per-year amount for an NFL left tackle on a six-year deal.

So what does this mean for Brown?

Brown will play the 2022 season on the franchise tag at $16.7 million. The franchise stage is fully guaranteed, so Brown will get all of his money this year while the two sides will look to work out a contract after the end of the season.

According to an ESPN report, theChiefs” final offer to Brown was a six-year, $139 million deal that included a $30.25 million signing bonus and $95 million in the first five years of the contract.

An NFL Network report said that Brown and his agent Michael Portner wanted more security in the contract.

Until Brown signs his contract tender, he can skip training camp without risking a fine. Brown already skipped voluntary workouts and theChiefs” mandatory minicamp without a fine.

Training camp begins on Friday, July 22.