Where to watch the Chiefs, other NFL Super Wild Card playoffs this weekend

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) waves after the Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN will televise a pair of games on NFL Super Wild Card Weekend.

On Sunday night Jan. 15 on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo, Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host two-time NFL champion Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers, with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m.

This Saturday, Jan. 14 at 3:30 p.m. CT on NBC, Peacock and Universo, the NFL’s second-ranked passer Joe Burrow and the AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals host Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on KSN and Peacock with a special “Football Night in America.”

Saturday, January 15:

AFC: 3:30 p.m. — 5 Las Vegas at 4 Cincinnati (NBC, Peacock, Universo), 2 p.m. Football Night in America

AFC: 7:15 p.m. — 6 New England at 3 Buffalo (CBS, Paramount+)

Sunday, January 16

NFC: 12:00 p.m. — 7 Philadelphia at 2 Tampa Bay (FOX, FOX Deportes)

NFC: 3:30 p.m. — 6 San Francisco at 3 Dallas (CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video)

AFC: 7:15 p.m. — 7 Pittsburgh at 2 Kansas City (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo), 6:30 p.m. Football Night in America

Monday, January 17

NFC: 7:15 p.m. — 5 Arizona at 4 Los Angeles Rams (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)