WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A lot of people want to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins NFL wild-card round game on Saturday, but it will not be broadcast on traditional television. It is only airing on the Peacock streaming service.

The decision has angered a lot of Chiefs fans.

“We join all Chiefs fans in their disappointment that NBC and the NFL have negotiated a deal to stream this weekend’s game on Peacock,” Steve South, KSN-TV vice-president and general manager. “Our choice would obviously be to have the game free and over the air on KSNW, but this option was not made available to us. Neither our company, the station or the NBC station affiliate board was consulted on this decision.”

To watch the game, you can subscribe to Peacock before the game starts at 7 p.m. Subscriptions start at $5.99 a month and can be canceled at any time.

You can find a friend or family member who has the streaming service and watch the game with them.

Or you can go to one of many Wichita restaurants and bars that plan to show the game. Most of these are in Wichita unless otherwise noted. We will update the list if we learn of more locations.

If you want to listen to the game on the radio, 98.7 & 1330 KNSS will carry it in Wichita.