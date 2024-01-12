WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A lot of people want to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins NFL wild-card round game on Saturday, but it will not be broadcast on traditional television. It is only airing on the Peacock streaming service.
The decision has angered a lot of Chiefs fans.
“We join all Chiefs fans in their disappointment that NBC and the NFL have negotiated a deal to stream this weekend’s game on Peacock,” Steve South, KSN-TV vice-president and general manager. “Our choice would obviously be to have the game free and over the air on KSNW, but this option was not made available to us. Neither our company, the station or the NBC station affiliate board was consulted on this decision.”
To watch the game, you can subscribe to Peacock before the game starts at 7 p.m. Subscriptions start at $5.99 a month and can be canceled at any time.
You can find a friend or family member who has the streaming service and watch the game with them.
Or you can go to one of many Wichita restaurants and bars that plan to show the game. Most of these are in Wichita unless otherwise noted. We will update the list if we learn of more locations.
- Bronx Pizza & Pints, 2140 W. 21st Street North. It says, “We’ve got plenty of TVs for ya, but get here early to snag the seat you’d like most.”
- Caesar’s Barroom, 4331 W. Central.
- Candle Club, 6135 E. 13th Street North. Call 316-684-7281 for reservations.
- Chicken N Pickle, 1240 N. Greenwich Road. It says, “NO COVER • Drink specials, 50+ TVs, giveaways,” and more.
- Chili’s Grill & Bar, 3 locations:
- Rock Road and Central
- Maize and Central (only on 1 TV)
- Greenwich and K-96
- Dave & Buster’s, 2644 Greenwich Ct.
- Dudleys, 8550 W. 21st Street, Suite 500
- Emerson Biggins Old Town, 808 E. Douglas. It says, “Make sure you get here early to get your table!”
- Emerson Biggins Sports Bar & Grill – West, 2330 N. Maize Road. It says, “#ChiefsFans We will be ready for you Saturday!”
- Felipe’s Mexican Restaurant on Woodlawn, 2241 N. Woodlawn. It says, “Watch Party at Felipe’s on Woodlawn ICT!”
- Jumbo’s Beef & Brew, 3750 N. Woodlawn, #102
- The Keg Sports Bar and Grill, 130 E. Chicago Ave., Colwich. It says, “Get here early for a good seat.”
- Little Busters Sports Bar, 457 N. Baltimore Ave., Derby. It says, “You know we got that Peacock.”
- Madrocks, 1821 E. Madison Ave. #100. “First come, first served.”
- Mulligans, 8343 E. 32nd Street North, Unit 110. It says, “Don’t spring for Peacock, we’ve got you covered!”
- Old Chicago West Wichita, 2240 N. Tyler Road #100. It says, “Get here early, because we will fill up fast!!”
- Old Chicago East Wichita, 7626 E. Kellogg. It says, “Make sure to get out here early to get your seats.”
- O’Malley’s Irish Pub, 2405 W. 31st Street South.
- Pumphouse, 825 E. 2nd Street North. It says, “Tables are first come first serve (same with food orders) so arrive early to get your seats, snacks, and seltzers.”
- Rain Bistro & Lounge, 518 E. Douglas. It said, “We will be televising the Chiefs game Saturday night.”
- The Sandbox at Derby, 2412 N. Rock Road, Derby. It says, “Let’s get L O U D at The Box this Saturday while enjoying food and drink specials during game time!”
- Side Pockets Wichita, 614 S. Tyler. It says, “Stay warm and come watch the game with us Saturday night! “
- Social Tap, 4510 E. 19th Street North, Suite 101.
- SouthRock Billiards and Sports Bar, 2020 S. Rock Road, Suite 20.
- Twin Peaks Restaurants West Wichita, 7325 W. Taft.
- Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, 2661 N. Maize Road. It says, “Yes! We have the game!”
- Walt’s East Wichita, 7732 E. Central Ave., Suite 110. It says, “We WILL be showing the Chiefs game on Saturday! “
- Wasabi Sushi Bar West Wichita, 2404 N. Maize Road, Suite 130.
- Ziggy’s Wichita, 4 locations:
- Clifton Square Village, 3700 E. Douglas, Suite 100
- Northwest Shopping Center, 8404 W. 13th Street, Suite 100
- Ziggy’s East, 12115 E. 21st Street North, #105
- Ziggy’s Auburn Hills, 135th Street West and Maple
If you want to listen to the game on the radio, 98.7 & 1330 KNSS will carry it in Wichita.