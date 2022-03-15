KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Chiefs acquired their first big name in free agency with the signing of safety Justin Reid.

The 25-year-old veteran was selected by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft and played four years in Houston, tallying seven interceptions, one pick-six, and 315 combined tackles.

In his rookie season, Reid intercepted a pass in the end zone against the Washington Commanders from quarterback Alex Smith and ran it back 101 yards.

In 2019, Reid was on the receiving end of Kansas City’s famous comeback against the Texans in the AFC Divisional game. He was the ball carrier during a fake punt attempt that was unsuccessful.

Reid played 13 games in 2021, going on injured reserve in week 14 with a hand injury.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 12: Justin Reid #20 of the Houston Texans is tackled by Daniel Sorensen #49 of the Kansas City Chiefs on a fake punt attempt during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 13: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs makes a 46-yard touchdown reception against Justin Reid #20 of the Houston Texans during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LANDOVER, MD – NOVEMBER 18: Justin Reid #20 of the Houston Texans celebrates after scoring a 101 yard touchdown on an interception thrown by Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Redskins in the second quarter at FedExField on November 18, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

2021 Regular Season stats

Interceptions: 2

Passes defended: 4

Forced fumbles: 1

Tackles: 66

Reid played at Stanford University in college, forgoing his senior season to declare for the draft.

Reid tallied 170 tackles, six interceptions, and a sack as a Cardinal.