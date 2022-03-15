KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Chiefs acquired their first big name in free agency with the signing of safety Justin Reid.
The 25-year-old veteran was selected by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft and played four years in Houston, tallying seven interceptions, one pick-six, and 315 combined tackles.
In his rookie season, Reid intercepted a pass in the end zone against the Washington Commanders from quarterback Alex Smith and ran it back 101 yards.
In 2019, Reid was on the receiving end of Kansas City’s famous comeback against the Texans in the AFC Divisional game. He was the ball carrier during a fake punt attempt that was unsuccessful.
Reid played 13 games in 2021, going on injured reserve in week 14 with a hand injury.
2021 Regular Season stats
Interceptions: 2
Passes defended: 4
Forced fumbles: 1
Tackles: 66
Reid played at Stanford University in college, forgoing his senior season to declare for the draft.
Reid tallied 170 tackles, six interceptions, and a sack as a Cardinal.