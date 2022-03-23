KANSAS CITY, Mo. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — Six-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro selection, Super Bowl champion, 73 touchdowns, blazing speed and a pillar in the community: that’s what the Kansas City Chiefs lost in Tyreek Hill.

After a blockbuster trade sent the former Chiefs receiver to the Miami Dolphins, many people are saying their goodbyes to the Cheetah, and some are marking the ‘end of an era’ with Hill, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes as the dynamic trio for the Chiefs. Some are even saying that Kansas City’s dynasty is over.

But the Chiefs still have plenty of things to look forward to with free agency just getting started and the NFL Draft about a month away. Here are some things to keep your head up about in the loss of Tyreek Hill.

1. Lots of money to spend

With the Chiefs trading Hill, they avoided paying him an extension and only have to pay him around $2.65 million this year, according to Spotrac. This gives the Chiefs around $23 million in cap space to use to garner some free agents at key positions like EDGE, wide receiver and defensive back. Some veterans like EDGEs Jadeveon Clowney & Trey Flowers, receivers Will Fuller and Julio Jones and defensive backs like DeShon Elliot and P.J. Williams could be options that the Chiefs look to bring in on a one or two year deal.

Or they could look to depend on the next action on this list.

2. Lots of draft picks

Thanks to the Hill trade, the Chiefs have 12 picks going into next month’s draft, including two picks in the first four rounds.

The Chiefs could keep these picks and add some key rookies in a class full of quality receivers and EDGEs. They could also trade those picks to acquire more picks or trade them for a player. Either way, the Chiefs have plenty of options to evaluate at this point in the offseason, and the organization’s track record has proved that it can make the best decisions for the team.

3. Patrick Mahomes

Not to be blasphemous here but quite anything is possible with Patrick Mahomes at the helm. On the surface, getting rid of one of his top targets is not ideal; this will be Mahomes’ first season without Hill. But, many see this move as a sign that Mecole Hardman is ready to see more targets at receiver and signing JuJu Smith-Schuster only adds to having Hardman and Travis Kelce.

The moves that general manager Brett Veach and the Chiefs’ front office make in the next few months will set the tone for the season. An offense that thrived on the speed with Tyreek Hill and the boys will have an almost brand-new receiver room this season. With Mahomes at quarterback, the offense will most likely always produce.

The main goal for the Chiefs should be to make sure that the defense does their part as well.